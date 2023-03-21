Lithuania’s port of Klaipeda posts cargo throughput decline thus far in 2023

VILNIUS, March 21. /TASS/. Cargo throughput at the port of Klaipeda dropped by 21% year on year in January-February 2023, the Lithuanian seaport administration said on its website on Tuesday.

"Cargo handling in the port contracted by 21% over two months of this year against January-February 2022," the communication said.

The port transshipped 5.3 million metric tons of cargo over the reporting period. Throughput of bulk liquid cargo rose 8% to 1.19 million metric tons, while dry bulk cargo plummeted 41% and general merchandise posted a 10% drop in volume.