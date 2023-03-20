Smurfit Kappa announces sale of Russian business — company

LONDON, March 20. /TASS/. Smurfit Kappa, an Ireland-based paper-based packaging solutions provider, has closed the deal of its Russian business sale, the company said on Monday.

"Following the approval of the Russian authorities and the completion of all necessary administrative processes, the Group’s operations in Russia have now been sold to local management," the company informed.

"The operations include a bag-in-box facility and two corrugated plants in St Petersburg, and a corrugated plant in Moscow," Smurfit Kappa added.

The company announced its intention to leave the Russian market as early as last spring.