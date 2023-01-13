Hainan preparing to host annual Boao Forum for Asia in late March

HAIKOU /China/, January 13. /TASS/. South China's Hainan province is preparing for the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) to be held in late March on the island's east coast. According to BFA Secretary General Li Baodong, the forum will focus on development, security and global governance.

"In 2023, our forum will focus on the most pressing development issues in Asia and the world," he told at a press conference. "We will make every effort to strengthen mutual understanding among all countries on issues that relate to the recovery of the global economy after the pandemic. The BFA will help the international community to strengthen strategic coordination, solidarity and cooperation."

As the official noted, the forum will traditionally be attended by representatives of China's top leadership, politicians, heads of international organizations, businessmen, heads of major companies and leading experts. "Together they will discuss important perspectives on the development of the Asian region and the entire world," he added. According to Li Baodong, the upcoming forum will provide favorable opportunities for interaction among small and medium-sized businesses. Particular attention will be paid to the promotion of the international initiative "One Belt, One Road", innovation and ecology.

The Boao Forum of Asia has been regularly held in Hainan since 2001 and has 29 participating countries (Asia-Pacific nations). It did not take place in 2020 because of the pandemic, but in 2021 and 2022 it was organized in a face-to-face format. The BFA is called the Eastern Davos; it is a major platform for signing important agreements, coordinating aspects between representatives of business and government circles of Asian countries and all other regions of the world. The Chinese authorities pay great attention to its development and consider this mechanism an effective instrument of soft diplomacy, which promotes the activation and strengthening of international contacts in Beijing.