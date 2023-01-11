Kremlin skeptical about attempts to calculate Moscow's losses from oil price cap

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russia has not yet experienced the impact of the oil price cap, and the Kremlin is skeptical about the attempts to calculate its losses, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"So far, no one has really come across an oil price can <...>, so we are skeptical about such [forecast figures]," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman commented on the data from the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA) that the restrictions imposed by the West on Russian oil allegedly cost Moscow 160 mln euro per day.

Peskov added that it is too early to draw conclusions about the impact of the Western-imposed price cap and "there is no evidence to support such conclusions." He recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on retaliatory measures to the oil price cap for Russian oil.

On December 5, an embargo on maritime Russian oil shipments to the European Union came into force. Moreover, EU states also agreed on a price cap for Russian oil delivered by sea, setting the ceiling at $60 a barrel. A similar decision was announced by the G7 and Australia. The West is also banning its companies from providing transportation, financial and insurance services to tankers carrying oil from Russia at a price above the agreed-on ceiling.

On December 27, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree imposing retaliatory measures in response to the West's imposition of a price cap on Russian oil, prohibiting supply to buyers who have joined the restrictions since February. At the same time, the president reserved the right to make extraordinary decisions on the supply of oil and petroleum products, the implementation of which is banned by this decree. Russia’s Ministry of Energy has been tasked with overseeing the ban's implementation. The agreement takes effect on February 1, 2023, and will be active until July 1, 2023.