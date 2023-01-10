Avtovaz to start serial production of Lada cars with automatic transmission — CEO

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Avtovaz has plans to launch serial production of its Lada car model with automatic transmission in 2024, chief executive of the Russian automaker Maxim Sokolov told reporters on Tuesday.

"Production of different modifications of Lada [cars] with automatic transmission will become serial starting next year," the chief executive said.

The company also intends to resume production of cars with the ABS system in 2023.

For the time being, Avtovaz has already re-introduced the ERA-GLONASS positioning system, airbags and air conditioners to its cars. The manufacturer plans to equip cars with the ESP system again closer to 2024, Sokolov said earlier.