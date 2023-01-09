Eastern Range throughput capacity reaches 158 mln metric tons in 2022 — Russian Railways

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The throughput capacity of the Eastern Range (Baikal-Amur and Trans-Siberian railways) climbed to 158 mln metric tons in 2022, the Russian Railways’ press service said on Monday.

"Throughput capacities of Baikal-Amur and Trans-Siberian main railways reached 158 mln metric tons. This figure was also confirmed at the meeting of the government commission on transport held on December 28, 2022. Russian Railways has therefore delivered the key parameter fixed in the integrated plan of mainline infrastructure upgrade and expansion," the press service said.

According to Russian Railways, 148.8 mln metric tons of freight were carried along the Eastern Range in 2022.