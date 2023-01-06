US sanctions six Iranians allegedly linked to drone supplies to Russia

WASHINGTON, January 6. /TASS/. US authorities on Friday imposed sanctions on six Iranian citizens who, according to Washington, are allegedly associated with supplies of drones to Russia.

"Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating six executives and board members of U.S. designated Qods Aviation Industries (QAI), a key Iranian defense manufacturer responsible for the design and production of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)," the statement said.

According to the department, "OFAC is also updating QAI’s entry on the Specially Designated Nationals and Blocked Persons List (SDN List) to include its new alias, Light Airplanes Design and Manufacturing Industries. Finally, OFAC is designating the director of Iran’s Aerospace Industries Organization (AIO), the key organization responsible for overseeing Iran’s ballistic missile programs.".