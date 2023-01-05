Taiwan expands restrictions on exports to Russia and Belarus — radio

HONG KONG /XIANGGANG/, January 5. /TASS/. Taiwan’s authorities have made a decision to toughen control over exports of machine-building and chemical products to Russia in the context of the anti-Russian sanctions, the ICRT radio station reported on Thursday, citing Taiwan’s ministry of economic affairs.

The updates list of products subject to strict export control to prevent the export of double use products and technologies to Russia and Belarus includes a range of products of the chemical and metallurgical industries, machine-building commodity and articles that can be used by law enforcement structures.

In April and May 2022, Taiwan imposed a ban on exports of high technology semiconductor products to Russia and Belarus.

Taiwan, which is considered by China as part of its territory but governed by its own administration since 1949, condemned Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine in thee spring of 2022 and joined the anti-Russian sanctions. Russia’s government put Taiwan on the list of unfriendly countries.