Kazakh President calls on CIS states to work on removal of barriers in trade

ST. PETERSBURG, December 26. /TASS/. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev called on the CIS states to work on the removal of barriers in mutual trade.

"I would like to draw attention to the creation of favorable conditions in trade. We believe that we should work substantively on the elimination of tariff and non-tariff barriers, preventing protectionism. We should establish cooperation in food security," Tokayev said at an informal CIS summit on Monday.

He noted that the ministerial conference of the CIS countries, which is to be held in Astana next year, will be devoted to the search for common approaches in this area.

"New mechanisms and formats of cooperation are needed to increase the efficiency of transport and logistics projects in the CIS space. The North-South corridor, with such an important transport artery as the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran railway, is of particular importance in this respect. We know that the Russian Federation has shown practical interest in the implementation of this project, which is welcome, of course" the Kazakh President stressed.