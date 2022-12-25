Twenty companies in St. Petersburg apply for industrial mortgage loans — Vice-Governor

ST. PETERSBURG, December 25. /TASS/. About twenty companies in St. Petersburg have applied for loans within the Industrial Mortgage program, Vice-Governor of the city Kirill Polyakov told TASS.

"Tools of support measures are expanding from year to year. We made the decision on the industrial mortgage at the turn of the year. This will be a highly sought-after support measure for companies that want to purchase areas for production facilities creation. We are discussing about twenty companies that have already applied, showed interest, and are ready to prepare the development plan. Certain other companies are considering and sending questions to the city Industry Development Fund and the St. Petersburg Committee of Industrial Policy, Innovations and Trade," the official said.

In October 2022, St. Petersburg launched the Industrial Mortgage funding program. Loans will be extended for the term up to seven years within the framework of this program. Land plots, buildings, structures and spaces in the city can be purchased at the expense of a loan from the St. Petersburg Industry Development Fund.