Urals oil price discount to decrease soon again after supply chains stabilize, says Novak

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The discount on Russia’s Urals oil price will decrease soon again after supply chains stabilize, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in an interview aired by the Rossiya-24 TV news channel on Friday.

"As of today, the price of Brent oil is around $80 per barrel, whereas the Urals is traded on a discount. The discount was high at the beginning of the year, falling two-fold later, whereas it has slightly risen by now again due to uncertainty. I am confident that stabilization will be soon," he said.

Russia is redirecting its supplies now, Deputy PM noted. "We largely see now, of course, that as a result of unfriendly actions our energy resources are being redirected to other markets, to the markets of friendly countries of the Asian-Pacific region, Africa, Latin America," he said.