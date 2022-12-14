Russia becomes leader of inter-regional partnership with India — ambassador

NEW DELHI, December 14. /TASS/. Moscow has become one of the leaders in the development of interregional partnership between Russia and India in various fields, Russian ambassador to India, Denis Alipov, told TASS on Wednesday, while commenting on a business forum in New Delhi, in which a delegation from the Moscow city government is taking part.

"In line with the current agenda Moscow is taking the initiative to further develop bilateral dialogue to deepen cooperation in digitalization, ICT, engineering, the pharmaceutical industry, construction, logistics and other areas, with a special focus on high technology and innovative solutions," Alipov said.

He noted that Moscow was developing ties not only with India’s capital, but also with other regions of that country.

"It is important that the geographical scope of partnership between Moscow and India is not confined to New Delhi, although this is an important component. The megapolis of Mumbai, the state of Kerala and other partners are also within the range of attention. So are various business projects and programs for developing people-to-people ties," the Russian ambassador added.

"Russia can supply not only oil"

In turn, Russia's trade representative in India, Alexander Rybas, told Russian media on the sidelines of the forum that the development of interregional ties was of great importance.

"Interregional ties are an additional source of increasing our trade turnover and cooperation in the investment field. It is clear what potential Moscow has - it is about 15% of Russia's total potential. Of course, we expect that this visit will produce more contracts in different areas," Rybas said.

He added that Russia was able to supply not only crude oil. It has other goods and other opportunities.

"Of course, we should work in various areas. You surely know India's plans for building airfields and increasing energy capacities. India is going full steam into the future, and we should find our place in order to help India become strong and prosperous. For its part, India is certainly able to help us move along the path to prosperity as well," Rybas said.