National economy overcomes short-term recession in November — Bank of Russia

MOSCOW, December 7. /TASS/. The Russian economy overcame the short-term recession amid the partial mobilization as November data show, the Central Bank’s research and forecasting department says in its Trends bulletin.

"According to flash indicators, the Russian economy overcame the short-term recession prompted by partial mobilization in the second half of October - November. The ban on seaborne export of Russian oil and petroleum products to Europe and introduction of the price cap for the Russian oil stands out among new economic shocks capable to materially reduce the economic activity level in recent months," Central Bank experts say. Advance growth of consumption in China, India and Middle East countries - main consumers of Russian oil is still expected, analysts note.

The geopolitical and economy uncertainty limits private investments and increases the input of projects with the government support, experts say. "The overall dynamics of fixed capital investments will slow down in 2023," the document reads.