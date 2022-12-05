Russian stock indices in the green by close of business - market data

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. The Russian stock market started the week with the positive tone.

The MOEX Russia Index gained 1.28% to 2,208.28 points. The RTS Index edged up by 0.64% to 1,114.69 points.

The dollar had an uptick by 0.35% to 62.35 rubles by the close of business. The euro moved upward by 0.99% to reach 65.99 rubles.

"Ruble weakening, high oil prices and the overall market risk appetite along with the corporate news background drove positive dynamics," Alexander Bakhtin from BCS Investment World says.

Brent prices surged by 1.38% to $86.75 per barrel.

BCS Investment World believes the MOEX Russia Index will be within 2,150-2,250 points tomorrow. According to Freedom Finance Global, the range for the Index is 2,200-2,300 points.