Gazprom vows to defend its interests in any legal battle by all means — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. Gazprom will defend its interests by all available means, primarily legal ones, if there are new lawsuits pop up about an "undersupply" of gas, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

When asked if Russia expects new lawsuits against Gazprom for undersupplying gas, taking into account the precedent set by Uniper, and what Moscow’s response in this case would be, Peskov replied: "Of course, our company will defend its interests by all available means, primarily legal ones."

On Wednesday, Uniper, a German energy concern, filed a lawsuit against Gazprom Export to compensate for losses incurred from the insufficient supply of Russian gas this year. Uniper considered the force majeure proclaimed by Gazprom for gas supplies to be a breach of contract and announced possible litigation.