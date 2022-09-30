EU ministers demand thorough investigation into Nord Stream sabotage

BRUSSELS, September 30. /TASS/. The EU’s council of energy ministers has requested a thorough investigation of the sabotage at the Nord Stream gas pipeline, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Czech Republic, which chairs the EU, Jozef Sikela, said following the meeting on Friday.

"All credible information being collected demonstrates that the [sabotage] was intentional. So far, the incident has not affected our [EU natural] gas supplies, but we are concerned about possible environmental damage in the area of the Baltic Sea. We request its thorough investigation," he said.

At the meeting, Sikela said, ministers from Germany, Denmark and Sweden presented a report on the pipeline sabotage and the environmental situation in the Baltic Sea region.