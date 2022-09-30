Gazprom to pay record-high dividend amount for 1H 2022 at over $20 bln

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. Gazprom shareholders approved the amount of interim dividends recommended by the board of directors for the first half of 2022 at 51.03 per share.

A total of 1.208 trillion ($20.8 bln), which equals 50 per cent of the group’s adjusted net profit for the first half of 2022 under International Financial Reporting Standards, will be paid out in dividends. "This dividend payout will mark an all-time high in the history of the company and Russia's entire stock market alike," Gazprom noted.

October 11, 2022, was set as the deadline for listing the persons entitled to receive dividends.

Earlier, the holding’s board of directors recommended the payment of dividends for 1H in the amount of 51.03 rubles per share due to solid financial results and substantial liquidity reserves on its balance sheet.