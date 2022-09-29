No threat of well mothballing due to production suspension under Sakhalin 1 project

YUZHO-SAKHALINSK, September 29. /TASS/. There is no threat of well mothballing due to the suspension of oil and gas production under the Sakhalin 1 project and the Russian energy ministry hopes for the soonest resumption of the project, Anton Rubtsov, director of the ministry’s oil and gas processing department, said on Thursday.

"No, we don’t consider such an option. We hope that the actions that are being taken to lead to the soonest resumption of this important Russian project," he told journalists on the sidelines of the Sakhalin Oil and Gas forum.

Governor of Russia’s Far Eastern Sakhalin region, Valery Limarenko, said earlier that Exxon Neftegaz Limited had produced nearly half as much oil and condensate under the Sakhalin 1 project in the seven months of 2022 as compared with the same period last year. The year’s output is expected to be 4.2 million tonnes, versus the original plan of 8.9 million tonnes. As of now, production has been suspended. The governor also said it is also expected that gas production will also decrease, as its production was suspended from September 16.