Russia-China trade turnover to reach $195 bln by yearend, says Russian Railways chief

VLADIVOSTOK, September 7. /TASS/. Trade turnover in terms of the railways structure between Russia and China may reach 12 trillion rubles ($195 bln) by the end of this year, Chief Executive Officer of Russian Railways Oleg Belozerov said at a session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on Wednesday.

"This year we are indeed going to reach <…> the level [of trade turnover] of 12 trillion rubles, or 1.38 trillion yuan," he said.

Last year trade turnover between the two countries climbed by 35% to 8.5 trillion rubles ($138 bln), or 970 bln yuan, according to CEO. The traffic volumes amounted to 93 mln tonnes in 2021, he said, adding that in seven months of this year the volume of traffic between Russia and China added 6%.

"We see growth dynamics <…> imports are rising substantially, with chains having adjusted," Belozerov said.

