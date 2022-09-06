Sberbank notes smaller number of gold sellers on market — Deputy CEO

VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. Sber has noted the decline in the number of gold sellers and the average market discounts for precious metal purchases stand at 4-6%, Deputy CEO of the Russian bank told reporters on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum.

"We see there is a certain contraction of gold sellers because many subsoil users are not ready to sell gold at evolved market prices. Average market discounts for gold purchases are 4-6%. We are looking for ways and opportunities to help customers in the new environment and against restrictions in effect," Anatoly Popov said.

Sberbank continues supporting companies of the gold mining sector, he added.