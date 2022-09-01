Gas exports from Russia to Moldova to rise to $1,882 per 1,000 cubic meters in September

CHISINAU, September 1. /TASS/. The price of Russian gas exported to Moldova will go up in September from $1,458.50 to $1,882.78 per 1,000 cubic meters, Executive Board Chairman of Moldovagaz Vadim Cheban reported via his Telegram channel on Thursday.

"The purchase value of natural gas supplied to the Republic of Moldova in September will total $1,882.78 per 1,000 cubic meters for Moldovagaz," he wrote.

Gas tariffs for Moldova have practically quintupled since last November. In order to protect its citizens from price increases, government authorities in Moldova have delayed payments to Gazprom several times, receiving notifications from the company. In this instance, the government’s intervention and the introduction of a state of emergency were required. According to Moldovagaz, the current tariff is set at a price of $899 per 1,000 cubic meters of gas, whereas in August the republic imported gas at the price of $1,458 per 1,000 cubic meters.