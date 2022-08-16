Electricity prices in Europe record high — Nord Pool data

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Electricity prices in Europe on the Day Ahead market surged to all-time high values amid the rise in natural gas prices, according to Nord Pool electricity exchange data.

Prices surged today to 551.95 euro in Eastern and Western Denmark respectively, 682.05 euro in Estonia, 823.98 euro in Latvia and Lithuania, 555.13 euro in Austria, 540.8 euro in Belgium, 551.95 euro in Germany, and 539.37 euro in the Netherlands, according to Nord Pool data.

Gas prices in Europe were above $2,600 per 1,000 cubic meters earlier today.