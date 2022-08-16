Gas price in Europe surpasses $2,500 per 1,000 cubic meters first since early March

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. The price of gas in Europe rose above $2,500 per 1,000 cubic meters during Tuesday trading for the first time since March 8, according to data provided by London’s ICE. The total increase in the gas price since the beginning of trading exceeds 8%.

The price of gas futures for September delivery at the TTF hub in the Netherlands went up to $2,501.7 per 1,000 cubic meters, or 238.765 euro per MWh (on the basis of the current euro exchange rate against the dollar, prices at ICE are in euro per MWh).

Earlier, Gazprom did not rule out gas prices in Europe would climb above record $4,000 per 1,000 cubic meters in the winter.

Gas exports to non-CIS countries went down by 36.2% to 78.5 bln cubic meters in 7.5 months of 2022, according to the gas producer.

The Nord Stream gas pipeline, which supplies gas from Russia to Europe, has been used at about 20% of its maximum capacity since July 27 due to the shutdown of two gas turbines. One of them, built in Canada by Siemens Energy, was sent to Montreal for repairs. Due to Ottawa’s sanctions against Russia, the manufacturer initially refused to return the repaired turbine to Germany, but after numerous requests from Berlin, the company decided to do it. On July 25, Gazprom announced the forced shutdown of another gas turbine engine at the Portovaya compressor station. Consequently, only one turbine remains in working condition now.

Moreover, the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine has suspended the transit of gas to Europe via the Sokhranovka station since May 11 due to force majeure. As a result, Gazprom supplies gas for Europe through Ukraine via the Sudzha gas pumping station, while requests for pumping via Sokhranovka are rejected by the Ukrainian side.