Turkey plans to extend gas contracts with Russia, Azerbaijan, Iran — energy minister

ANKARA, July 26. /TASS/. Turkey plans to extend gas contracts with RUssia, Azerbaijan, and Iran, Turkish Energy Minister Fatih Domnez said on Tuesday.

"Our key suppliers are Russia, Azerbaijan, and Iran. We plan to extend contracts with them for another term. We want to satisfy our energy demand," he said in an interview with the Haber Global television channel.

Gas cooperation were among the topics Russian and Turkish Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, discussed during their talks in Tehran on July 19.

Cooperation in this sphere is a key area of trade-an-economic cooperation between the two countries. Russia and Turkey are directly linked by the Blue Stream and Turk Stream gas pipelines. A total of 15.98 billion cubic meters of gas were pumped via Blue Stream in 2021, the biggest amount since the pipeline’s commissioning. Nearly 13 billion cubic meters of gas were supplied to Turkey from Russia in the first six months of the current year.