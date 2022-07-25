Kremlin hits back at German chancellor’s remark attacking Russia’s reliability

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has struck back at German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s remark that Moscow is allegedly an unreliable provider of gas, saying that this comment flies in the face of reality and Russia’s track record of gas deliveries.

"These remarks completely contradict the reality and history of the supplies. Even during the most difficult times, the Russian side continued to fulfill its obligations. And the fact that the volume of supplies has currently decreased is due to those illegitimate restrictions that Europeans, particularly, Germany, had imposed themselves," the Kremlin official told journalists on Monday.

He reiterated Putin’s remarks that "Gazprom has always fulfilled, fulfills and will continue to fulfill all of its obligations." Putin’s press secretary added that in terms of normalizing gas deliveries amid the decreased pumping over Nord Stream "a dialogue with Gazprom is underway and all modalities can and should be discussed only at that level."

"There is no politics here, [just] the consequences of the restrictions that the Europeans themselves levied and the Europeans themselves are suffering from these sanctions," he stressed.