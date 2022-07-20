Russians’ demand for real estate in Turkey up twofold in H1 2022 — experts

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russians’ demand for purchases of real properties in Turkey surged twofold in average in the first half of 2022, experts told TASS on Wednesday.

"The demand for real estate in Turkey has been growing proactively for several years so far, but it experienced a new spike since this spring: it surged twofold, if comparing to the first half of the last year. Russians purchased over a thousand properties in Turkey in April alone," Director of Zhilfond Company Alexander Chernokulsky said.

Experts of Turk.Estate web portal cite similar data. According to them, the interest of Russians in buying real properties in Turkey moved upward by 130% in annual terms and by 177% against the first half of 2020.

Russians are among the top three foreign buyers of real estate in Turkey for the last two years and progressed to the top position since April, spokesman of Turk.Estate Alen Eremeev said.