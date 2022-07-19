US to keep export control sanctions against Russia — government official

WASHINGTON, July 19. /TASS/. The US administration intends to maintain export restrictions against Russia as long as it believes that the Russian side is allegedly violating international laws, Under Secretary of Commerce Alan Estevez said at the House Foreign Affairs Committee hearings.

"As long as Russia is in violation of international norms, we will keep our export control sanctions on them," Estevez said, answering the lawmaker’s question about conditions for abolishment of such restrictions.

Estevez noted that he did not have information whether the US administration is discussing direct conditions for cancellation of sanctions and resumptions of commerce. "I have not talked to the President [US President Joe Biden - TASS] and I’m not aware of any discussions that we’re having with Russia, about what it would take," the official said.