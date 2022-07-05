Norway’s Equinor to shut down fields due to strikes

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Norway’s oil and gas company Equinor has initiated a shutdown of three fields after personnel went on strike, while another three fields will be shut down from the night before July 6, according to a statement posted on the company’s website on Tuesday. The total decrease in gas production is expected at 291,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day.

In particular, the Gudrun, Oseberg South and Oseberg East fields have been shut down. Total production from those three fields is around 89,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, of which 27,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day is natural gas. A further extension of the strike has been notified for the Heidrun, Kristin and Aasta Hansteen fields, taking effect from Wednesday, July 6. Total production from those fields is around 333,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, of which 264,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day is natural gas.

A further escalation has also been announced from July 9 at Sleipner, Gullfaks A and Gullfaks C. Consequences of this escalation is not yet clear, Equinor said.

Amid restrictions on Russian exports and the shortage of natural gas on the European market the situation has already pushed prices for commodities up, according to experts. The price of gas in Europe surpassed $1,800 per 1,000 cubic meters as Monday trading closed, for the first time since March 9, according to data provided by London’s ICE.