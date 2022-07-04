TransContainer opens multimodal service between Russia and India

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. TransContainer has opened a schedule service for cargo transportation along the multimodal route between Russia and India, the Russian container operator’s press service said on Monday.

"TransContainer has launched the scheduled service for foreign trade cargo carriage along the multimodal route between Russian regions and the Indian port of Nhava Sheva (Mumbai) via Novorossiysk and the Suez Canal," the company said.

Cargo will be delivered to the terminal in Novorossiysk by rail and motor transport and shipped to India once per month. The number of vessel calls is planned to be later increased to two. Paper, rolled steel and abrasive materials are the basis of the export freight traffic, while Russia is particularly importing electric appliances machinery, textile and foods, TransContainer added.