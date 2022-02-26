Lithuania closes its airspace for Russian planes

VILNIUS, February 26. /TASS/. The government of Lithuania decided during an emergency session on Saturday to close the country’s airspace for Russian air carriers.

"Starting from midnight (local time, 01:00 Moscow time), the airspace of Lithuania is closed for all air carriers with a Russian license," the government’s press service said.

According to the statement, the decision was made in response to Russia’s actions in Ukraine.

"Air carriers of the Russian Federation are prohibited from entering the airspace of Lithuania," the statement says, adding that the ban will be in place for an indefinite period, until further notice. "The airspace will be closed in coordination with Latvia and Estonia, and the International Civil Aviation Organization was notified about those measures.".