Germany’s Lufthansa suspends flights to/from Ukraine until March 26

BERLIN, February 26. /TASS/. Germany’s flagship airline Lufthansa has suspended flights to and from Ukraine until March 26 over the escalation around Ukraine, the air carrier said in a press release on Saturday.

"Lufthansa and all Lufthansa Group Airlines are suspending flights to and from Ukraine until 26 March 2022," the statement says. "The airspace over Ukraine is currently closed and no overflights are taking place."

"Lufthansa is constantly monitoring the situation and will decide on further flights later," it added.