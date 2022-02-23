Gas prices in Europe surpass $1,000 first time since February 14

MOSCOW, February 23. /TASS/. Gas prices in Europe rose above $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters on Wednesday for the first time since February 14, according to London’s ICE.

The price of March futures at the TTF hub in the Netherlands rose to $1,003.5 per 1,000 cubic meters or 85.58 euro per MWh.

The overall increase in the price of gas since the beginning of the day was about 7%.

It was reported earlier that Berlin is stopping the certification of the Nord Stream 2 project after Russia recognized the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed decrees at the ceremony in the Kremlin on recognizing the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics. Putin met with DPR and LPR leaders, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, and signed with them the treaties on friendship, cooperation, and mutual aid between Russia and both republics.