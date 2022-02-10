Aluminum price on London Metal Exchange updates all time high

MOSCOW, February 10. /TASS/. The cost of aluminum in the course of trading on the London Metal Exchange (LME) has risen to $ 3,294 per tonne updating its all-time high as of 01:19 pm Moscow time on Thursday.

The previous record price of aluminum was recorded in July 2008 - then it amounted to $ 3,292 dollar per tonne.

As of 02:25 pm Moscow time, the price of aluminum slightly slowed down its growth and reached $3,287 dollars per tonne.

Meanwhile, the shares of Rusal in the course of trading on the Moscow Exchange grew by 4.1%, to 83.25 rubles per share, and the price of shares of En+ Group (owns a controlling stake in Rusal) reached 959.5 rubles per piece, which is 0.8% higher than at the closure of the previous session.