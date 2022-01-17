Taste of the Arctic gastronomy festival in Murmansk attracts more than 6,000 people

TASS, January 17. More than 6,000 people visited the Taste of the Arctic gastronomy festival in Murmansk, the region’s Governor Andrei Chibis posted on Telegram.

"We have organized the Taste of the Arctic gastronomy festival," he wrote. "More than 6,000 people have visited it."

The festival opened in Murmansk on Friday, January 14. The region’s 15 restaurants over three days presented the Arctic cuisine dishes, cooked of local products. The festival’s gastronomy sites were organized downtown, and all the guests were invited to taste the dishes.

According to the Murmansk Region’s authorities, the modern Arctic cuisine is not just about the taste, it is mostly about healthy products and wild plants on the Kola Peninsula, namely diet venison with a high content of vitamins, minerals and proteins, as well as wild plants of the North - which are both food and medicinal natural products, sources of vitamins, micronutrients - cloudberries, blueberries, cranberries, herbs from the Khibiny Mountains, plus mushrooms and berries from the Lovozero tundra, and fish and sea products from the Barents Sea (cod, salmon, halibut, catfish, sea urchin, scallop, crab), the White Sea mussels, and fish from a thousand lakes across the Murmansk Region.

The restaurants, which have Arctic dishes on the menu, have reported their revenues’ growth by 20%, the local government said. The regional tourism committee reports the number of visitors to the Murmansk Region over first three quarters in 2021 has almost doubled year-on-year to about 350,000 guests.