Price of Russian gas for Moldova up from $550 to $647 in January — Moldovagaz

CHISINAU, January 10. /TASS/. The price of Russian gas for Moldova in January has grown from $550 to $647 per 1,000 cubic meters, head of the Moldovagaz gas distribution company Vadim Cheban told TASS.

"The purchase price of gas has risen from $550 to $647 per 1,000 cubic meters in January," he said.

The press service of Moldovagaz attributed the rise in prices to "the continuing growth of prices on the European gas exchanges."

"Moldovagaz will make every possible effort to timely and fully pay for current supplies and, as a result, guarantee their continuity, "the company said.

In October, Gazprom and Moldovagaz extended their gas supply contract for five years.

The gas price formula approved for the republic takes into account the ratio of market prices for gas and oil. In accordance with the new contract, in November the gas price for Moldova was $ 450 per 1,000 cubic meters.

One of the main conditions of the new contract is timely payments and repayment of debts for gas from Moldovan consumers. Earlier, Gazprom spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov said that the debt of Moldovagaz to Gazprom now amounts to $433 million. Taking into account the delay in payments, the total amount of debt reaches $709 million.