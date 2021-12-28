Pobeda low-cost airline to increase fleet to 84 jets by end of 2023, says director general

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. Pobeda plans to expand its fleet from 44 to 84 jets by the end of 2023, Director Generation of Russia’s low-cost airline Andrei Kalmykov said in an interview with TASS.

Now that Boeing 737 Max-operated flights have been suspended, while Boeing 737-800NG aircraft used by the company is no longer produced, the carrier takes jets from Aeroflot. "We plan to take a total of 50 jets (from Aeroflot - TASS), with ten jets planned to be taken in 2021 already delivered. Next year we will take another 20, and in 2023 - the remaining 20. Our fleet will have 84 jets by the end of 2023," he said.

Pobeda only uses Boeing 737-type jets.