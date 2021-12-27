Gazprom has not booked pumping via Yamal-Europe for a week amid lack of orders

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. Reverse gas supplies via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline from Germany to Poland have continued for a week amid the lack of booking of capacities to pump gas directly to Germany by Gazprom due to the lack of purchase orders from European clients, according to the information provided by the gas transport operator Gascade.

On the previous day Gazprom again did not book capacities for transit of natural has via Poland through the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline for Monday at a day-ahead auction. The company did not use the possibility to order pumping for Monday at an intraday auction this night either. Consequently, the holding has chosen not to book pumping via the pipeline for the next 24 hours for a week already.

Gazprom began reducing the booking of gas transit via Yamal-Europe a week ago, and starting last Monday, the company has not booked capacities to pump gas via this pipeline at all. As a result, the physical gas flow via the pipeline from Germany to Poland reversed starting December 21.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his annual year-end press conference last week that Gazprom did not book capacities on the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline due to the lack of purchase orders from European buyers. Reverse deliveries enable the Europeans to re-sell gas purchased under long-term contracts, he added.

Gazprom itself has noted that it supplies gas to Europe in accordance with consumers’ requests under current contracts.