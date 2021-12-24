Google to decide on further steps after reviewing court decision on fines — press service

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Google will review the court decision on the turnover-based fine imposed on the company and will then decide on further steps, the press service of Google in Russia told TASS.

"We will study the court decision and will then decide on further steps," the press service said.

The justice of the peace court in Moscow fined Google 7.2 bln rubles ($98.4 mln) because of the systemic failure to remove prohibited information, the press service of the Tagansky District Court of Moscow told TASS earlier today.