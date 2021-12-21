Regional turboprop airplane production to start in 2025 — Minister

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Series production of the regional turboprop passenger airplane is planned to be kicked off in 2025, Russian Minister of Industry Denis Manturov said on Tuesday.

"We plan to launch series production of the nine-seat Baikal since 2023 and the 44-seat turboprop regional passenger airplane in 2025," he noted.

19-seat L-410 airplanes localized for production in Yekaterinburg are already supplied to operators in order to expand the network of regional routes, Manturov said.