Gas flow standstill via Yamal-Europe to Germany fully commercial issue, Kremlin assures

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called the halt of the physical gas flow through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany "an absolutely commercial" situation.

"This is an absolutely commercial situation. The question on particular reasons should be addressed to Gazprom. There is no connection here, it is an absolutely commercial situation," he told reporters on Tuesday when asked whether there is any connection between the suspension of gas supplies to Germany and the Nord Stream 2 gas-in procedure.

According to the information provided by the gas transport operator Gascade, reverse gas deliveries via the Yamal-Europe gas pipeline from Germany to Poland started after Gazprom refused to book pumping capacities for December 21 on the previous day.

The gas pumping direction depends on the applications that the gas transport operator receives from clients. The gas flow direction may change depending on higher nominal applications (nominations) received for pumping to any direction. If clients want to change their nominations the so-called re-nominations on gas supplies via pipeline are formed.

Earlier on Tuesday, the physical gas flow through the Yamal-Europe pipeline to Germany was fully frozen. It is formed as a difference between re-nominations for direct or reverse supplies (reverse to Poland). On Friday, the company did not book capacities at a day-ahead auction, but at an intraday auction, it ordered a pumping volume of 26.8 million cubic meters against 31.4 million cubic meters in the previous days. After that, the gas giant booked 5.2 million cubic meters on Saturday, 4.2 million cubic meters on Sunday, and 3.8 million cubic meters on Monday.

In December, Gazprom chose to book Yamal-Europe gas pumping capacities daily. In November, the holding did not order additional capacities on the transit of gas via Poland beforehand for December, saying that it could swiftly book additional capacities for each week or for a 24-hour period.