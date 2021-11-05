China strives for finding new growth points in trade with Russia - representative

SHANGHAI, November 5. / TASS /. China has expressed interest in developing trade with Russia by stimulating new points of growth and expanding the spheres of economic interaction, Russian Trade Representative in China Alexei Dakhnovsky stated on Friday in a video message at 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE) taking place in Shanghai.

"We would like to emphasize that the potential of Russian exports is far from being limited by the items presented at the CIIE. We note the increased interest of the Chinese consumers in a broader range of the Russian products, both agricultural and industrial. The Chinese partners are also interested in stimulating new points of growth in Russian-Chinese trade, the volume of which, I can admit, has already surpassed $102 bln in the first three quarters of 2021. Exports from Russia amounted to $ 55.13 bln," the expert noted.

Among the new promising areas of bilateral trade and economic interaction, the Russian trade representative named digital economy, scientific and technical innovations, biomedicine as well as green low-carbon development. "[We are interested] in cooperation in shipbuilding, engine building, power engineering, while industrial cooperation is also a promising aspect. We believe that Russian-Chinese collaboration has great potential in all these areas," Dakhnovsky pointed out.

This year, the CIIE is taking place from November 5 to 10 in Shanghai. Roughly 3,000 companies from 127 countries and regions all over the world are participating in it. The Russian exposition is represented by over 30 firms, about half of which are going to partake online.