Bank of Russia increases key rate by 0.75 percentage points at once to 7.5% per annum

MOSCOW, October 22. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia has increased the key rate for the sixth consecutive time - by 0.75 percentage points to 7.5% per annum, adding that it holds open the prospect of further key rate rises at upcoming meetings.

"On 22 October 2021, the Bank of Russia Board of Directors decided to increase the key rate by 75 b.p. to 7.50% per annum," the regulator said in a statement following its board meeting on Friday.

The Central Bank’s decision turned out tougher than market projections due to the dynamics of inflation, which is developing substantially above the regulator’s forecast. Meanwhile the contribution of persistent factors to inflation remains considerable on the back of faster growth in demand relative to output expansion capacity, the Bank of Russia explained.

"In this environment, given that inflation expectations are up again, the balance of risks for inflation is markedly tilted to the upside. This may bring about a more sustained deviation of inflation from the target," according to the regulator’s statement.

"If the situation develops in line with the baseline forecast, the Bank of Russia holds open the prospect of further key rate rises at its upcoming meetings," the Central Bank noted. It has also upgraded its outlook on the average key rate to 7.3-8.3% from 6-7% for 2022, and to 5.5-6.5% from 5-6% for 2023. In 2024, the key rate is expected at 5-6%.

Macroeconomic forecast

The Bank of Russia has largely revised its base-case macroeconomic forecast, though its GDP growth projections remained intact. In particular, the regulator expects GDP growth at 4-4.5% in 2021, and 2-3% per annum in 2022-2024.

At the Friday meeting the Central Bank upgraded its inflation outlook for 2021 to 7.4-7.9% from 5.7-6.2%. Annual inflation in Russia rose to 7.4% in September (after 6.7% in August), and went up to 7.8% as of October 18, according to the regulator.