Rosatom plans launch of four hydrogen production projects in 2024-2025

MOSCOW, October 16. /TASS/. Rosatom plans to launch four pilot projects on hydrogen production in 2024-2025 on the territory of Russia’s Kaliningrad, Murmansk and Sakhalin regions, according to the list of Russian projects on production of low-carbon and zero-carbon hydrogen and ammonia released by the Russian Industry and Trade Ministry on Saturday.

The Kaliningrad and Murmansk projects are planned to focus on European markets, whereas two projects to be implemented in Sakhalin will be mainly focused on Asian-Pacific countries.