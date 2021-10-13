Russia to increase gas transit via Ukraine if Kiev offers competitive transit conditions

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. Russia ready to scale up natural gas transit via Ukraine if the EU increases procurements and Kiev offers competitive transit conditions, press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

To solve the issue of keeping the gas transit, Kiev should address "gas buyers in Europe, the European companies, they exactly can make a new long-term agreement with the Russian monopoly with increased quantities, considering growing demands for gas," Peskov said. "In order to transport something via Ukraine, someone should buy it, and this is just the case of our buyers in Europe," he noted.

Russia will meet all its transit arrangements in this case, the Kremlin’s spokesman said. "The President reiterated if purchases of our gas continue, if contracts are increased and if Ukraine gives competitive commercial offers, all that will continue working," Peskov added.