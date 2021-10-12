More than a third of Russian companies faced targeted cyber-attacks in 2021

MOSCOW, October 12. /TASS/. More than a third of Russian companies (35%) faced targeted cyber-attacks in 2021, the press service of Kaspersky Lab said on Tuesday.

"According to Kaspersky Lab data, companies in Russia had the highest money losses in 2021 as a result of targeted attacks (when criminals deliberately attack a specific company, survey and select tools for the attack based on the victim’s characteristics). A single incident inflicts damages to major businesses totaling $695,000 on average, while companies from the SME sector lost almost $32,000. 35% of entities in Russia faced targeted attacks in 2021," the company said.

"Targeted attacks represent a major threat for business. To mitigate such incidents, we recommend that companies use solutions to ensure the safety of terminal devices in combination with tools for the detection of threats bypassing traditional protection aids," Managing Director for Russia and CIS Mikhail Pribochy said in a statement.