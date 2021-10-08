Russia interested in regular dialogue with EU in medicine, other fields — Lavrov

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. Russia is interested in restoring regular and systematic contacts with the European Union in a number of fields, including the health service, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with members of the Association of European Businesses in Russia on Friday.

He pointed to the common interests of the two sides on a number of key tracks, such as climate change, the green economy, digitization, and various research and engineering projects, where Moscow and Brussels have accumulated certain potential.

"We are interested in moving forward along all these tracks towards restoring regular, systematic contacts, say, in the health service," Lavrov said.

In his opinion, it is important for Russia and the European Union "to jointly identify new points of growth" that would make it possible at the post-covid stage to return the economies to a "stable trajectory."

"We are for pragmatic cooperation in accordance with the real requirements that stem from the tasks of Russia's socio-economic development and, of course, from the tasks of the further development of the European countries whose businesses are represented in this hall," Lavrov said.