Russia to pursue favorable global business environment, says foreign minister

MOSCOW, September 21. / TASS /. Russia will make every effort to establish favorable conditions for international business, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in a video message to the participants of the General Assembly of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce meeting.

The top diplomat noted that Italian business circles were interested in building up their presence in Russia, as could be seen from the Italian companies’ active engagement in the International Industrial Trade Fair INNOPROM held in Yekaterinburg on July 5-8, where Italy was the first in Europe to be a Partner country. "We appreciate this attitude. For our part, we will continue to do everything necessary to create a comfortable, favorable environment for international business. Especially since today Russia is a country of opportunities," Lavrov said.

The Russian foreign minister emphasized that the time-tested Russian-Italian ties could contribute to the joint fight against the pandemic. "It is encouraging that the Italian government, led by Mario Draghi, sets up for enhancing cooperation. Our parliaments, ministries and departments maintain fruitful contacts, while an extensive program of cultural events is underway," Lavrov went on to say.

"We hope that the upcoming regular session of the Russian-Italian Council on Economic, Industrial, Monetary and Financial Cooperation, co-chaired by my counterpart Luigi Di Maio, will give a powerful impetus to bilateral practical cooperation," the top diplomat pointed out.

Lavrov also emphasized the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce’s significant contribution to deepening and expanding bilateral trade and economic ties. "The Chamber has always been and remains at the forefront of our business cooperation. It spares no effort to build up scientific and technical interaction, implement large projects in mechanical engineering, the automotive, chemical, light and food industries. It is also actively engaged in various cultural, humanitarian and educational initiatives," the top diplomat concluded.