Around 100,000 tonnes of hydrogen per year to be produced in Russia’s Sakhalin Region

VLADIVOSTOK, September 2. /TASS/. The authorities of Russia’s Sakhalin Region plan to construct facilities in the region, due to which the production of 100,000 tonnes of hydrogen per year will be possible by 2030, Governor of the Sakhalin Region Valeri Limarenko told TASS on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum on Thursday.

"The production of ‘green’ hydrogen is promising for the region. Hydrogen production in the amount of up to 30,000 tonnes per year is planned to be launched in 2025 together with Rosatom and Air Liquide companies. The commissioning of the second and third plants with production of additional 70,000 tonnes of hydrogen per year is planned by 2030," he said.

Earlier reports said that the Sakhalin Region is the first region in Russia to implement the carbon neutrality project.

