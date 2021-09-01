Media: Hainan's innovation zone in the north to draw foreign investors to aviation field

HAIKOU, September 1. /TASS/. Jiangdong New District innovation zone in Haikou (northern Hainan province) plans to draw more foreign investors to develop the local aviation cluster, the Haikou Daily reported.

According to the newspaper, the island's authorities are offering foreign companies to participate in big logistics and foreign trade projects related to air transportation. In order to do so, the provincial leadership is constantly developing new effective measures.

As the local authorities clarified, one of the main tasks is to form a comprehensive resource base that will meet the needs of science-intensive high-tech companies. "Haikou should become the most open city in the field of air transportation," said the administration of Jiangdong New District.

It is assumed that with the active support of the Hainan authorities, a favorable climate will be created for the successful formation of advanced market mechanisms. Both state funds and private investment capital play a key role in financing a number of large-scale projects.

Jiangdong New District is located near Meilan International airport and covers an area of ​​about 50.5 square kilometers. It is one of the eleven innovative priority development zones of Hainan's free trade port. It hosts aircraft repair and maintenance companies and also provides modern services in the field of passenger and cargo air transportation.