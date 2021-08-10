Belgrade will host Serbian-Russian Economic Forum on October 4-5 — minister

BELGRADE, August 10. /TASS/. The Serbian-Russian Economic Forum will take place in Belgrade on October 4-5, the press service Nenad Popovic, the minister in charge of innovation and technology in the Serbian government, head of the intergovernmental committee for cooperation with Russia, announced on Tuesday.

The event is sponsored by the Serbian government, the Serbian Chamber of Commerce and the Russian Export Center.

It is noted that the forum will be the largest of all those held earlier.

"Our partners from the Russian Export Center announced the participation of over 100 companies from the Russian Federation. These are the largest Russian companies in the field of infrastructure, energy, agro-industrial sector, chemical industry, trade, information technology. Russia’s biggest banks will also be represented," Popovic said as quoted by the press service. He added that the signing of "numerous agreements" is expected.

According to Popovic, the forum will provide an opportunity for Serbian companies to present their products and services on the Russian market. On the other hand, the Russian Export Center intends to support Russian firms seeking to enter the Serbian market.

On July 10, the agreement on a free trade zone between Serbia and the Eurasian Economic Union, signed on October 25, 2019, entered into force. Serbia’s main exports to other countries are metal products (steel, copper), high technologies, machinery and equipment, agricultural products, food, petrochemicals, electricity and pharmaceuticals.